Agri Mustafa Aytar Agri Mustafa Aytar passed away after being struck by a motor vehicle on January 1, 2020 in Leawood Kansas while doing what Agri loved to do and was well known for, "helping a friend". Agri was born in Kansas City, Missouri on Dec 19, 1974 and has lived in the Metro area all his life. Agri's talents spread far and wide as a fabricator, craftsman, mechanic and storyteller. His voice is quiet now but his infectious personality and love of life will live on in our hearts and abundant memories. He will be dearly missed. He was the son of the late Vural Aytar and is survived by his Mother, Pam Aytar; brother, Adem Aytar; sister, Duru Aytar and loving nieces and nephew. There will be a Celebration of Life/Memorial gathering at one of Agri's favorite places, The Ship located at 1217 Union Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri on February 23rd at 12pm.
Published in Kansas City Star on Feb. 12, 2020
