Dr. Ahmad Akbari Dr. Ahmad Akbari, a Northland resident of Kansas City, Missouri and formerly a long-time resident of Sioux City, Iowa, died on August 7, 2020 at the age of 93. Ahmad, sometimes called "Ak," was born March 1, 1927 to Taghi and Robab Akbari in Qazvin, Iran. He graduated from Alborz High School in Tehran, Iran, earned his medical degree at the University of Tehran, Iran, and came to the United States in 1954 for post-graduate fellowships in Urology at the University of Texas and Cornell University in New York, New York. He practiced surgery in Sioux City, Iowa for twenty-five years, in part as founder of the Midland Urology Clinic. He then took a position at the V.A. Medical Center in Lincoln, Nebraska, from which he retired in 1996. Over his career, Ahmad conducted pioneering research into surgical technique and antibiotic use, brought new treatment techniques to Sioux City and surrounding communities, and served as Chief of Staff at St. Vincent and St. Joseph Hospitals of Sioux City and Chief of Urology at the V.A. Medical Center. He enjoyed long drives and frequent visits to zoos and gardens and Stone State and Ponca State Parks and Lewis and Clark Lake with his family. He spoke five languages and was a devoted student of international politics. He is survived by three sons: John Akbari and his wife, Sandra, of New York, NY; Thomas Akbari and his wife, Nancy, of Cambridge, MA; Douglas Akbari and his wife, Deborah, of Kansas City, MO; four grandchildren; one brother, Ali, of Tehran, Iran; step-siblings in Iran: Zahra, Fatemeh, Aghdas, Morteza, Reza, and Mahmood; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Leonor, in June 2019; his parents; and his siblings Batool and Rezvan. A private memorial service will be held. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Kansas City Hospice Foundation, 1500 Meadow Lake Parkway, Suite 200, Kansas City, MO 64114. Memories of Dr. Akbari and condolences to the family may be shared at meyersfuneralchapel.com
