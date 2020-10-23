1/2
Aidan Draco Long
2003 - 2020
Aidan Draco Long
December 19, 2003 - October 12, 2020
Belton, Missouri - On Monday, October 12, 2020, Aidan Draco Long, passed away at the age of 16. Aidan was born December 19, 2003 in Blue Springs, MO to Joseph and Tammy (Anders) Long. He was a senior at Belton High School in Belton, MO and was recently accepted into Michigan Technological University where he planned to pursue a degree in Mechatronics. Aidan was a Life Scout, member of Belton's color guard and robotics team, and enjoyed swimming, gaming (computer and pen & paper) and twirling (flags, rifle, poi, sticks, etc.) in his free time. Aidan is survived by his parents, Joseph and Tammy (Anders) Long, his sister, Alanis Long, and many other family and friends. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, October 24th, 2020 at Memorial Station in Belton Memorial Park in Belton, MO from 5pm to 8pm.


Published in Kansas City Star on Oct. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
24
Memorial service
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Memorial Station in Belton Memorial Park
Memories & Condolences
October 17, 2020
words cannot express the feelings of losing such a beloved young man. May God guide you through the pain and sorrow and friends and family come together to help you through this tragedy.
Cindy R.
Acquaintance
