Aidan Draco Long

December 19, 2003 - October 12, 2020

Belton, Missouri - On Monday, October 12, 2020, Aidan Draco Long, passed away at the age of 16. Aidan was born December 19, 2003 in Blue Springs, MO to Joseph and Tammy (Anders) Long. He was a senior at Belton High School in Belton, MO and was recently accepted into Michigan Technological University where he planned to pursue a degree in Mechatronics. Aidan was a Life Scout, member of Belton's color guard and robotics team, and enjoyed swimming, gaming (computer and pen & paper) and twirling (flags, rifle, poi, sticks, etc.) in his free time. Aidan is survived by his parents, Joseph and Tammy (Anders) Long, his sister, Alanis Long, and many other family and friends. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, October 24th, 2020 at Memorial Station in Belton Memorial Park in Belton, MO from 5pm to 8pm.





