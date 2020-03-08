Home

Aileen E. Berry

Aileen E. Berry Obituary
Aileen E. Berry Aileen E. Berry, 96, of Mission, Kansas, passed away peacefully on March 5, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. Visitation will be held on March 12, 2020, at 9:00AM at St. Pius X Church, 5500 Woodson Road, Mission, Kansas, followed by a funeral Mass. Aileen was preceded in death by her husband Jack and son Mark. She is survived by her son Michael Berry (Sheila); daughter Denise England (Bennett); daughter Lynn Berry; grandchildren Chris Berry (Lisa), Shannon England, Laura Brogdon (Mike), Lauren England (Ben), and Shelley England; and great grandchildren Tate Berry and Haley and Rylee Brogdon.
Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 8, 2020
