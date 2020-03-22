|
Aileen Marie McDonnell Aileen Marie McDonnell was born on December 21, 1931 in Kansas City, Missouri and passed away peacefully in her sleep accompanied by family on March 14, 2020 in Overland Park, Kansas. She was married to Randall McDonnell for 51 years and had five children: Randy, Mike, Kathy, Patty, Teresa and three grandchildren, Gabriel Coppage, Joseph Clark and Anna Clark. She was preceded in death by her husband, Randall and her two sons, Randall III and Michael. She approached life with an abiding faith. She was always available to help in the community and as a dedicated parishioner at Queen of the Holy Rosary. She was a role model for resilience and grit and will be truly missed by all who knew her. A private service will be held for family at graveside. Condolences may be left for the family online at www.mcgilleyhoge.com
Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 22, 2020