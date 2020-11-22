Aileen Markey
May 29, 1926 - November 13, 2020
Roeland Park, Kansas - Aileen Curran Markey passed away at home on Friday Nov. 13, 2020 at the age of 94. Aileen was born in Exton Pa., the 3rd of 8 children to Patrick and Mary Curran. Aileen was a devoted wife for more than 49 years to the late Robert L. Markey and the mother of 13 children. Aileen was a devout, faithful Catholic and a parishioner of Our Lady of Good Counsel. Aileen was preceded in death by her husband Robert and oldest son Gregory Markey. She is survived by her children Brian Markey, Kaye Northcott, Chris Markey, Scott Markey (Frere Martin OSB), Drew Black, Damaris Niewald, Tim Markey, Melanie Monson, Monica Jordan, Mary Markey, Hilary Trossen, Ange Popovich, their spouses, 64 grandchildren, and 140 great grandchildren.
The family would like to thank Olathe Hospice for their kind and compassionate care for Aileen in her last days
A special thanks to Fr. Skip Negley (Mom's "14th child) who celebrated a special commemorative Mass for Aileen on Friday Nov. 20th, 2020 at 9:00 AM at Our Lady of Good Counsel. Interment will be at Resurrection Cemetery in Lenexa, KS. Please visit www.muehlebachchapel.com
