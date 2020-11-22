I have very fond memories of Mrs. Markey as I knew her. I was good friends and (at the time) roommate with Tim Markey, and he would bring me to family gatherings at the Markey house in Roeland Park in the 1970s and early 1980s when I was a fledgling Catholic. And I became friends with the family and have cherished that all these years, running into them in unlikely places like a monastery or in Washington, DC. Mrs. Markey was a Matriarch, an ebullient person who took a strong interest in my faith and encouraged me with a cheerful laughter that made me believe I was on the right path. She always wanted to know how I was doing in the faith when I would see her. At the family gatherings in the early 70s I got a first hand look at what a large Catholic family was like, loud, interesting, teeming with discussion and food, bustling with the enjoyment of life. There is even a rumor running around to this day that I was so caught up with the scene at one party that I ate a whole box of Christmas cookies. I was caught up in this scene, and I went on to have 9 children of my own and now 12 grandchildren - a mere drop in the bucket compared to her legacy, and yet, seeing the Markey clan was important for me to model a large Catholic family as I came from Los Angeles and had only one brother. Her children were endowed with her spark of conversation and story telling, of intense exploration of ideas of Catholicism, what it means to be an American, the intellectual life, and the confronting the problems with the culture, especially of the melding of Catholics into the mainstream. I used to see her at weddings or on a drop in visit to Tim's house, and she always embraced me, and we just went right back into the same conversation we had when I first met her. How is your faith, how is it being married, what is your work like, are you teaching your kids the faith? Always with that infectious smile and laughter. I saw her at Our Lady of Good Counsel in the 1990s after we lost our twins, James and David. Her compassion and faith were a comfort as I knew she had confronted far more sorrow with loss of children and Mr. Markey, and dealing with many sicknesses and other set backs of being a mother. She made her mark on me by being a witness that one could exist in the modern world, could be passionately engaged, yet remain a radical witness to the Faith that is quite stark in its opposition to worldly values. The Markey family has made its mark on society, and the imprint is indelibly of Our Lady and the triumph of life. God bless you, Aileen Curran Markey for the love you showed me and so many others, for being a strong witness, an implacable force for life. Your work continues through your many offspring.



Scott Bloch

McLean, VA

Scott Bloch

Friend