1/
Aileen Markey
1926 - 2020
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Aileen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Aileen Markey
May 29, 1926 - November 13, 2020
Roeland Park, Kansas - Aileen Curran Markey passed away at home on Friday Nov. 13, 2020 at the age of 94. Aileen was born in Exton Pa., the 3rd of 8 children to Patrick and Mary Curran. Aileen was a devoted wife for more than 49 years to the late Robert L. Markey and the mother of 13 children. Aileen was a devout, faithful Catholic and a parishioner of Our Lady of Good Counsel. Aileen was preceded in death by her husband Robert and oldest son Gregory Markey. She is survived by her children Brian Markey, Kaye Northcott, Chris Markey, Scott Markey (Frere Martin OSB), Drew Black, Damaris Niewald, Tim Markey, Melanie Monson, Monica Jordan, Mary Markey, Hilary Trossen, Ange Popovich, their spouses, 64 grandchildren, and 140 great grandchildren.
The family would like to thank Olathe Hospice for their kind and compassionate care for Aileen in her last days
A special thanks to Fr. Skip Negley (Mom's "14th child) who celebrated a special commemorative Mass for Aileen on Friday Nov. 20th, 2020 at 9:00 AM at Our Lady of Good Counsel. Interment will be at Resurrection Cemetery in Lenexa, KS. Please visit www.muehlebachchapel.com to leave condolences to the family.


Published in Kansas City Star on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
19
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Our Lady of Good Counsel
NOV
19
Rosary
07:30 PM
Our Lady of Good Counsel
NOV
20
Funeral Mass
09:00 AM
Our Lady of Good Counsel
Funeral services provided by
Muehlebach Funeral Care
6800 Troost Avenue
Kansas City, MO 64131
(816) 444-2060
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kansas City Star

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

9 entries
November 21, 2020
Thank you, Scott for your truest and kindest words!
Mary Markey
Daughter
November 20, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. Mary, I am so glad I got to meet your mother. She was a wonderful and amazing woman.
Vicki Richardson
Friend
November 19, 2020
We honor the life of Aileen Markey
Who tolerated no malarkey.
Her memory lives on
In passing the baton
Of lasting Irish matriarchy.
John Trausch
Friend
November 19, 2020
Pastel Peace Basket
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Deborah Mulcahy
November 18, 2020
The best compliment I received as a mother came from Mrs. Markey. She told me that my kids were so well behaved and that as their mother, I brought them up well. That meant a lot coming from a mother of 13. Eternal rest grant onto her Oh Lord, and let perpetual light shine upon her.
Bernadette Lee
Neighbor
November 18, 2020
Mrs Markey was a true friend to my mother! She really helped talking to me and comforting me after moms death in 1992! Although we haven’t spoken in a very long time I will always remember her love and kindness especially to my Rellihan family! God bless you all!
Debbie ReffittRellihan Reffitt
Friend
November 18, 2020
Markey Family -
My thoughts and prayers are with you all. I just heard about your mother's passing. May perpetual light shine upon her and may God hold all of you in the palm of his hands.
Cathy (O'Connell) McNally
Cathy (O'Connell) McNally
Friend
November 18, 2020
So sorry for your loss. May your memories help give you comfort❤
Carol Pidcoe
Friend
November 18, 2020
I have very fond memories of Mrs. Markey as I knew her. I was good friends and (at the time) roommate with Tim Markey, and he would bring me to family gatherings at the Markey house in Roeland Park in the 1970s and early 1980s when I was a fledgling Catholic. And I became friends with the family and have cherished that all these years, running into them in unlikely places like a monastery or in Washington, DC. Mrs. Markey was a Matriarch, an ebullient person who took a strong interest in my faith and encouraged me with a cheerful laughter that made me believe I was on the right path. She always wanted to know how I was doing in the faith when I would see her. At the family gatherings in the early 70s I got a first hand look at what a large Catholic family was like, loud, interesting, teeming with discussion and food, bustling with the enjoyment of life. There is even a rumor running around to this day that I was so caught up with the scene at one party that I ate a whole box of Christmas cookies. I was caught up in this scene, and I went on to have 9 children of my own and now 12 grandchildren - a mere drop in the bucket compared to her legacy, and yet, seeing the Markey clan was important for me to model a large Catholic family as I came from Los Angeles and had only one brother. Her children were endowed with her spark of conversation and story telling, of intense exploration of ideas of Catholicism, what it means to be an American, the intellectual life, and the confronting the problems with the culture, especially of the melding of Catholics into the mainstream. I used to see her at weddings or on a drop in visit to Tim's house, and she always embraced me, and we just went right back into the same conversation we had when I first met her. How is your faith, how is it being married, what is your work like, are you teaching your kids the faith? Always with that infectious smile and laughter. I saw her at Our Lady of Good Counsel in the 1990s after we lost our twins, James and David. Her compassion and faith were a comfort as I knew she had confronted far more sorrow with loss of children and Mr. Markey, and dealing with many sicknesses and other set backs of being a mother. She made her mark on me by being a witness that one could exist in the modern world, could be passionately engaged, yet remain a radical witness to the Faith that is quite stark in its opposition to worldly values. The Markey family has made its mark on society, and the imprint is indelibly of Our Lady and the triumph of life. God bless you, Aileen Curran Markey for the love you showed me and so many others, for being a strong witness, an implacable force for life. Your work continues through your many offspring.

Scott Bloch
McLean, VA
Scott Bloch
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved