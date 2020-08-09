Aileen McDonnell Aileen McDonnell was born December 21, 1931 in Kansas City, Missouri and passed away peacefully in her sleep accompanied by family on March 14, 2020 in Overland Park, Kansas. She was married to Randall McDonnell for 51 years and had five children. She approached life with an abiding faith. She was a dedicated parishioner at Queen of the Holy Rosary Catholic Church. The roles she embraced did not come with glory or recognition, but she was always available to help her family and her community. Her visitation will begin at 9:30am followed by Mass at 10:30am on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at Queen of the Holy Rosary, Overland Park, Kansas. Full obit online at www.mcgilleyhoge.com