1/1
Aileen McDonnell
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Aileen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Aileen McDonnell Aileen McDonnell was born December 21, 1931 in Kansas City, Missouri and passed away peacefully in her sleep accompanied by family on March 14, 2020 in Overland Park, Kansas. She was married to Randall McDonnell for 51 years and had five children. She approached life with an abiding faith. She was a dedicated parishioner at Queen of the Holy Rosary Catholic Church. The roles she embraced did not come with glory or recognition, but she was always available to help her family and her community. Her visitation will begin at 9:30am followed by Mass at 10:30am on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at Queen of the Holy Rosary, Overland Park, Kansas. Full obit online at www.mcgilleyhoge.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kansas City Star on Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
12
Visitation
09:30 AM
Queen of the Holy Rosary
Send Flowers
AUG
12
Funeral Mass
10:30 AM
Queen of the Holy Rosary
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
McGilley & Hoge Johnson County Memorial Chapel
8024 Santa Fe Drive
Overland Park, KS 66204
9136423565
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kansas City Star

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved