Alan C. Hancock Alan C. Hancock, MD, 84, of Kansas City, Kansas, died Friday, April 17, 2020 at NorthCare Hospice House. Alan was born September 24, 1935 in Burr Oak Kansas, the son of Albert Clell and Gertrude Allien (Miller) Hancock. He earned his Medical Degree from the University of Kansas in 1964. Dr. Hancock practiced medicine in Kansas City, Kansas until his retirement in 2009. He served as District Deputy Coroner from 1966 until his appointment as District Coroner in January 1981. He served as the District Coroner until the time of his death. Alan is survived by his wife Phylis Hancock (Anderson) and two daughters Susan and Margaret Hancock. Grandchildren are April Hancock-Oswald, April Bernthal, Ethan Bernthal, John Studyvin,and Kayt Studyvin. Great-grandchildren are Tyler Oswald, Clayton Oswald and John Alan Studyvin, Jr. Brothers are Gary and Dennis Hancock.
Published in Kansas City Star on Apr. 26, 2020
