Add a Memory Send Flowers Share This Page Email Alan Francis (Dan) Deaver Dan passed away June 29, 2019, in Cape Coral, FL. He was born August 13, 1938 to Leon Francis Deaver and Irene Feldman Deaver in Topeka, KS. Dan graduated from Topeka High School in 1956 and continued his education at the University of Kansas with a Degree in Civil Engineering in 1961. While at the University, Dan was active in Pi Kappa Alpha Fraternity and remained close with many of his Brothers throughout his life. After graduation, he began his working life with Finney and Turnipseed in Topeka. In November of 1967, he married Susan Martin. Shortly thereafter, Dan moved to Marley Cooling Tower for most of his career constructing hyperbolic cooling towers for power plants all over the country and ending his time with MCT in the Kansas City Area. Toward the end of his career, Dan worked for Marley Continental Homes in Osage City, KS building Modular Homes and later was the Zoning Commissioner for Miami County. In 1994, Dan and his wife Susie retired to Cape Coral, FL where they enjoyed fishing, boating, going to the beach, and being very active at Faith Presbyterian Church (Faith). They were also avid supporters of the Arts, especially those that their grandchildren were participating in. Dan was a true servant. Throughout his life he served as mentor to youth as a Scoutmaster of Troops 1 in Topeka and 488 in Overland Park, KS, as well as, a Youth Minister at Faith. He also served as a Stephen Minister and in the Choir. Everyone knew him for his infectious boisterous heartfelt laugh and cheerful demeanor. His ability to teach in everyday conversation and keep listeners riveted was a special gift. Those fortunate enough to be on his regular mailing list will miss his extensively decorated letters. Dan was preceded in death by his wife Susan in 2015 and is survived by a daughter, Debra Lynne Deaver in Kansas City, MO and a son, Daniel Ward Deaver with his wife, Robin, a grandson, Andrew Alan Deaver, 18, and a granddaughter, Chesley Anne Wetherington, 14, in Valdosta, GA. A special thank you to Dad's dear friends Bonnie Polzin, Catherine Coleman, and Shelley Lachmann who have been so helpful to Dan and the family for the past several years. A Service for Dan will be held at Faith Presbyterian Church at 11am Aug 10 in Cape Coral. The service will be streamed online at fpcfl.org Memorial Contributions may be directed to the "Deaver Family Scholarship at The University of Kansas" via KU Endowment, P.O. Box 928, Lawrence, KS 66044.

