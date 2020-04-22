|
Alan L. Boyer Alan Laverne Boyer, 75, of Liberty, MO, passed away April 18, 2020 at Ignite Medical Resort. Private family services will be held. Interment will be held in Fairview Cemetery of Liberty. Alan was born on June 14, 1944 in Liberty, MO to Land and Mary Boyer. He graduated from Liberty High School. Alan studied physics and electrical engineering. He earned degrees from William Jewell College, George Washington University, and Missouri Institute of Technology. Alan married the love of his life, Virginia Lee Donnell on October 20, 1984. In his early years, he worked as a type-setter for the Kansas City Star. He worked for Lear Jet Stereo, VP of Quality Control for Sony America, VP of R&D International Quality for Maxon Electronics, Fluor-Daniel Corp, and Sprint. Alan owned a business coaching company for many years, The Leader's Perspective, www.leaders-perspective.com. Alan was an innovator and was involved in amazing things throughout his career. Alan was preceded in death by his parents, Land and Mary Boyer; and his son, Danny Cleo Bennett, Jr. He is survived by his beloved wife, Virginia Boyer; his children, Cheryl Williams (Aaron), Deborah Youngstrom (Steven), and Paige Youngstrom (David); his grandchildren, Megan, Clayton, Mathew, Kyla, Dade, Alex, Eric, Colin, Brittany, Taylor, Jaren; and 16 great-grandchildren and other relatives and friends. Arrangements: Church Archer Pasley Funeral Home, 816-781-2000.
Published in Kansas City Star on Apr. 22, 2020