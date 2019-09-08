Kansas City Star Obituaries
Alan Reid Salkind M.D.

Alan Reid Salkind M.D. Obituary
Alan Reid Salkind, MD Alan Reid Salkind MD, 65, of Kansas City, Missouri, passed away on September 3, 2019, in the arms of his wife at St. Luke's Hospice House, after a short battle with Parkinson's Disease and Lewy Body Dementia. Services will be private. He was preceded in death by his parents, Jean Beverly Salkind, and Laurence Salkind. He is survived by his devoted wife, Millie; his three daughters, Emily (Norman), Katie, and Stephanie, and his son, Robert; his brother Randy; and his sister Sue Feldman (Stuart). The Salkind family would like to thank the doctors, nurses, staff, and volunteers at St. Luke's Hospice House for making his and our last days the most comfortable they could have been. In lieu of flowers, the family requests all donations be made to in tribute of Dr. Alan Salkind. (Arrangements: Cremation Society of KS and MO online condolences www.kccremation.com (816) 822-9888)
Published in Kansas City Star on Sept. 8, 2019
