Alan Swailes
1938 - 2020
November 12, 1938 - September 27, 2020
Overland Park, Kansas - Alan Charles Swailes 81, Overland Park, Kansas, passed away Sunday, September 27, 2020. Alan was born November 12, 1938 in Bloomington, Illinois to Van Lee Swailes and Mildred (Hensel) Swailes. Alan was a Claims Manager at State Farm Insurance. He received his Bachelor of Science Degree in Business Management from Southern Illinois University.
He is survived by his wife of 60 years; Zelma (Johnson) Swailes, his son; Todd (Lisa) Swailes, daughter; Valeri (Scott) Floetker, grandchildren; Alan, Austin (Adrianna), Andrew, Holli and Nicklaus.
Alan was an avid golfer in his retirement. He enjoyed traveling and spending time with his family.
He will be forever loved and missed by his family and those whose lives he touched.



Published in Kansas City Star on Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Johnson County Funeral Chapel & Memorial Gardens
11200 Metcalf Avenue
Overland Park, KS 66210
(913) 451-1860
October 1, 2020
My wife and I were so sorry when we heard this news. Alan was a great man and gave both of us opportunities when others would not. We spoke of him often. He will be missed by all.
Tom and Wanda Schreurs
Coworker
October 1, 2020
So very sorry to read about Alan passing away. I sure enjoyed working with him. He was always a gentleman and a true professional. Sending prayers to his family.
Kim Hicks
Coworker
September 30, 2020
Alan was a gentleman in his dealings with his business associates. His work was appreciated by the agents in Missouri.
Mark Clippard
Coworker
