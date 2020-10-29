Alan SwailesNovember 12, 1938 - September 27, 2020Overland Park, Kansas - Alan Charles Swailes 81, Overland Park, Kansas, passed away Sunday, September 27, 2020. Alan was born November 12, 1938 in Bloomington, Illinois to Van Lee Swailes and Mildred (Hensel) Swailes. Alan was a Claims Manager at State Farm Insurance. He received his Bachelor of Science Degree in Business Management from Southern Illinois University.He is survived by his wife of 60 years; Zelma (Johnson) Swailes, his son; Todd (Lisa) Swailes, daughter; Valeri (Scott) Floetker, grandchildren; Alan, Austin (Adrianna), Andrew, Holli and Nicklaus.Alan was an avid golfer in his retirement. He enjoyed traveling and spending time with his family.He will be forever loved and missed by his family and those whose lives he touched.