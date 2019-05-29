Alben "Sonny" Detel Jr. Alben "Sonny" Detel, Jr., 70, of Independence, Missouri, died peacefully at home on May 24, 2019, surrounded by his family. Sonny was born in Kansas City, Missouri, on January 27, 1949. He grew up in Sugar Creek, Missouri, and attended Van Horn High School. In 1967 he began working at the Area Transportation Authority (ATA). After 43 years of service there, Sonny retired as a Senior Diesel Technician. Many of his years at the ATA were devoted to training employees on building transmissions and engines. Sonny's real passion was helping others. You never had to ask himhe was just there, helping those in need, even people he did not know. Whether shoveling a driveway for an elderly neighbor or working on your car, he loved helping and never accepted anything in return. He was also known for his ability to build and repair almost anything. Sonny's generous spirit will be greatly missed. Sonny was preceded in death by his parents Alben and Velma Detel and 2 sisters. Sonny is survived by his wife Robin, of the home, children Troy Detel, Shauna Caylor, Brian Detel (Heidi), Trecia Moore (Malcolm), Chris Moore, and Tana Detel. Sonny is also survived by his 5 grandchildren and his 3 siblings.

Published in Kansas City Star on May 29, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary