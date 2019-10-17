|
Albert (Art) A. Owen Albert (Art) A. Owen born in Maysville, MO on December 12, 1932 passed away surrounded by family and friends on October 14, 2019. Art was the 5th child of Albert C. and Cora Owen of Maysville, MO. He graduated from Maysville High School in 1951. After high school, Art joined the United States Marines. He served in the Korean War. After Korea, Art was stationed in Seattle, WA., where he met and married Janice Beverly Holien. Art and Janice traveled both the U.S. And foreign lands during his military career while raising four children. Art retired as a Captain from the Corp in 1971. His second career was in refrigeration. Art and Janice were married for 46 years until her death in 2000. In 2001, Art attended his 50th high school reunion where he met Juarenne Hester. In 2004, he and Juarenne were married at Father Barraga's Cross on the North Shore of Lake Superior. Art was a member of Liberty Rotary, attended First Presbyterian Church of Liberty, and supported the Corbin Theater. Art and Juarenne celebrated their 15th Anniversary this past July. Art was preceded in death by his first wife, Janice, his brother Donald, brother John Howard, and his sister Ruth Alberta. Art is survived by his wife Juarenne Hester, his four children Stephanie, Arthur, Matthew, and Samantha, sons-in-law Glenn and Scott, daughter-in-law Jodi, 6 incredible grandchildren Jamie, Cody, PFC Andrew, Henry, Lauren, and Philip. He is also survived by his older brother Joe Owen of Cameron, MO. And several nieces and nephews, all of whom he loved and adored very much. In lieu of flowers, please send memorials to either First Presbyterian Church of Liberty or the Marine Corp Heritage Foundation. A memorial service will be held in Art's honor at First Presbyterian Church of Liberty on Saturday, October 19th at 11am. A reception will follow at the church.
Published in Kansas City Star on Oct. 17, 2019