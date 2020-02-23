|
Albert Gorsky Major General Albert "Al" Gorsky, 88, died suddenly in his Fremont, MI home on February 12, 2020. He was a man who lived life to the fullest up to his very last moments doing the things he loved. He was a remarkable father, husband, leader, and friend to many. Al was born on November 2, 1931 in Kansas City, KS to Alex and Anna Gorsky. In 1952 he married Loretta Bartolac and they remained married until her death in 2003. They were blessed with six children who provided them many reasons to travel across the United States for fun and "grandparent" duties. A Korean War Veteran, Al enlisted in the United States Army the same year he married and immediately attended Officer Candidates School at Fort Benning, GA. His military career spanned nearly 40 years, ending with his leadership of the 102nd Army Reserve Command in St. Louis where he was awarded the Legion of Merit medal upon his retirement. In 1954 he joined the Gerber Baby Food Company as a salesman, where he worked for over 35 years and rose to the position of Vice President Sales. While working for Gerber, he also succeeded in completing his college degree at Rockhurst University in Kansas City, MO. After retiring in 1991, he was able to fully pursue his passion for the outdoors as an avid hunter and conservationist. Late in his life he rekindled his management drive by helping reinvent Water's Edge Golf Course in Fremont. Al was preceded in death by his wife, Loretta, sisters Helen and Catherine, and son-in-law Harry Weston. He is survived by his sister Judith A. Gorsky of Kansas City, MO; sister-in-law Kathleen Braun of Kansas City, KS, and his children James A. Gorsky (Madelon) of Fremont; Jane Ann Gorsky of Shawnee, KS; Therese M. Cosan (Roy) of Fremont, MI; Alex Gorsky (Pat) of Doylestown, PA; Ivan N. Gorsky (Tara) of Ellicott City, MD; and Nicholas Gorsky (Karla) of Tampa, FL. He is also survived by his eight grandchildren, four great grandchildren, many nieces and nephews and friends. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, May 23, 2020 at Waters Edge Golf Course in Fremont, MI. The time of the service and a memorial fund will be communicated at a later date by The Kroeze-Wolffis Funeral Home. You can sign the online guest book at www.kroeze-wolffis.com. Arrangements are by Kroeze-Wolffis Funeral Home, Inc., 637 E. Main Street, Fremont, Michigan 49412 (231) 924-2130.
Published in Kansas City Star on Feb. 23, 2020