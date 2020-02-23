Kansas City Star Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kroeze-Wolffis Funeral Home
637 E Main St
Fremont, MI 49412
(231) 924-2130
Resources
More Obituaries for Albert Gorsky
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Albert Gorsky

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Albert Gorsky Major General Albert "Al" Gorsky, 88, died suddenly in his Fremont, MI home on February 12, 2020. He was a man who lived life to the fullest up to his very last moments doing the things he loved. He was a remarkable father, husband, leader, and friend to many. Al was born on November 2, 1931 in Kansas City, KS to Alex and Anna Gorsky. In 1952 he married Loretta Bartolac and they remained married until her death in 2003. They were blessed with six children who provided them many reasons to travel across the United States for fun and "grandparent" duties. A Korean War Veteran, Al enlisted in the United States Army the same year he married and immediately attended Officer Candidates School at Fort Benning, GA. His military career spanned nearly 40 years, ending with his leadership of the 102nd Army Reserve Command in St. Louis where he was awarded the Legion of Merit medal upon his retirement. In 1954 he joined the Gerber Baby Food Company as a salesman, where he worked for over 35 years and rose to the position of Vice President Sales. While working for Gerber, he also succeeded in completing his college degree at Rockhurst University in Kansas City, MO. After retiring in 1991, he was able to fully pursue his passion for the outdoors as an avid hunter and conservationist. Late in his life he rekindled his management drive by helping reinvent Water's Edge Golf Course in Fremont. Al was preceded in death by his wife, Loretta, sisters Helen and Catherine, and son-in-law Harry Weston. He is survived by his sister Judith A. Gorsky of Kansas City, MO; sister-in-law Kathleen Braun of Kansas City, KS, and his children James A. Gorsky (Madelon) of Fremont; Jane Ann Gorsky of Shawnee, KS; Therese M. Cosan (Roy) of Fremont, MI; Alex Gorsky (Pat) of Doylestown, PA; Ivan N. Gorsky (Tara) of Ellicott City, MD; and Nicholas Gorsky (Karla) of Tampa, FL. He is also survived by his eight grandchildren, four great grandchildren, many nieces and nephews and friends. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, May 23, 2020 at Waters Edge Golf Course in Fremont, MI. The time of the service and a memorial fund will be communicated at a later date by The Kroeze-Wolffis Funeral Home. You can sign the online guest book at www.kroeze-wolffis.com. Arrangements are by Kroeze-Wolffis Funeral Home, Inc., 637 E. Main Street, Fremont, Michigan 49412 (231) 924-2130.
Published in Kansas City Star on Feb. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Albert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -