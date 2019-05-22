Fr. Albert Hauser, OSB 1933 2019 Father Albert Hauser, O.S.B. (October 26, 1933 May 19, 2019.) died peacefully at St. Benedict's Abbey, Atchison, early Sunday morning, May 19. Robert Hauser was born in Burlington, Iowa, on October 26, 1933, the son of Joseph and Bernice (Krabbe) Hauser. He graduated from Burlington Catholic High School in 1951. After two years of studies at St. Benedict's College, he entered the novitiate of the Abbey in 1953 and was given the monastic name Albert. After profession of First Vows on July 11, 1954, he completed his studies at St. Benedict's and in 1957 both graduated with a Bachelor's degree in philosophy, and professed his Solemn Vows on July 11. Father Albert was ordained to the priesthood on May 26, 1960, along with Bishop Herbert Hermes, Father Blaine Schultz, Father Emeric Fletcher, and Father Bruce Swift. For the first four years of his priesthood he served as Vocation Director for St. Benedict's Abbey. He then served as Registrar and Admissions Director of St. Benedict's College. In 1970 Father Albert began a new phase of his life as he took his first parish assignment. He served first as pastor of Sacred Heart, Atchison from 1970-1973. He later served at parishes in Burlington, Iowa; Seneca, Kansas; Overland Park, Kansas; and finally at Axtell and Summerfield, Kansas. In his last years he bore patiently with illness. His funeral will be celebrated the day before the 59th anniversary of his ordination to the priesthood. Father Albert was preceded in death by his parents, and by two brothers, Bernard (Mary), and Joseph (Susan Kay). He is survived by two sisters, Mary Lewis, Chatham, Illinois, and Roberta Amenell, Burlington, Iowa. Also surviving are 13 nieces and nephews, the monks of the Abbey, and numerous friends whose lives he touched. Vespers for the Dead, followed by visitation, will be prayed on Friday, May 24, at 7:00 p.m. at St. Benedict's Abbey. The Mass of Christian Burial for Father Albert will be celebrated at St. Benedict's Abbey on Saturday, May 25, at 10:30 a.m., with interment following in the Abbey cemetery. Memorials in honor of Father Albert may be sent to St. Benedict's Abbey, 1020 N. Second St., Atchison, KS 66002.

