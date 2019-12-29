|
Albert I. Palmer Jr. Albert I. Palmer Jr., 76, of Overland Park, KS passed away in the presence of his loving family on Dec. 20th, 2019 at 7:04pm, due to AML (an aggressive form of Leukemia). Al was born on August 1,1943 in Kansas City, MO to Albert Sr. & Clara Palmer. Al had two sisters (Clarinda & Debbie) and one brother (John). Al graduated from East High School in Kansas City (1961) and soon embarked on a long career as a salesman of electronics and computer parts. Al was a warm & outgoing salesman with a strong work ethic and often traveled to Nebraska and Iowa for work. Al was also fully committed to his family and friends. He loved golf and poker and was an avid fan of the Jayhawks, Chiefs & Royals. He was an active member of the Church of the Resurrection and proudly served as a Greeter at COR in his final years. Al was survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Judy and three sons: Jeff & wife Robyn and two grandchildren Wyatt & Merritt; Matt & wife Tracy and grandchild Bebe; and Craig. A Visitation at 2:30 and Memorial Service at 3:00 pm, will be held on Friday, January 3rd at The Church of the Resurrection in Leawood, KS in the Wesley Covenant Chapel (Building C). "Big Al" Palmer was the definition of kindness. Al was a people person. Al had a supernatural generosity of heart toward others. He always had a smile, a hug or a firm handshake for everyone he encountered and was a shining example of God's teachings of love. His kindness reflected the heart of our Father and yielded marvelous fruitboth in the lives of his three sons and the many friends he made along his journey. Special thanks to all the cancer clinic and hospice staff that helped Al so much. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Al Palmer to The University of Kansas Cancer Center: https://www.kucancercenter.org/give
Published in Kansas City Star on Dec. 29, 2019