Albert Joseph Kolarik Sr. Albert Joseph Kolarik, Sr., 97 died peacefully September 7, 2019 at his home in Prairie Village, KS surrounded by his family. The Rosary followed by a Visitation will be held at St. Ann Catholic Church in Prairie Village on Wednesday, September 11th, from 5:30-8:30 pm. Funeral services, also at St. Ann, will be held on Thursday, September 12th, at 10:00 am followed by the burial at Resurrection Cemetery, Lenexa, KS. A luncheon will be served at St. Ann after the burial. In lieu of flowers, please consider making donations to Sisters Servants of Mary, 800 North 18th Street, Kansas City, KS 66102. www.sisterservantsofmary.org. Al was brought into this world by a midwife on February 4, 1922. He graduated from Oxford Junction High School in 1939 and attended the University of Iowa where he studied science and played baseball. His college career was interrupted by the US Military where he served as a 2nd Lieutenant in the Air Force as a bombardier on a B24. He came back to finish college and graduated with his sister Eleanor in 1946. He married the love of his life, Patricia Kopecky on August 11, 1951 at St. Wenceslaus Church in Cedar Rapids, IA. They raised 11 children. Al was preceded in death by his father, Frank Kolarik; his mother, Mary (Havlik) Kolarik and his sister, Eleanor McMahon (John). He is survived by his wife, Patricia Kolarik and their 11 children: Thomas Kolarik (Debbie), Albert Kolarik, Jr. (Patty), Michael Kolarik, Anne Kolarik, Mary Jo Audley (Mark), Margaret Mangum (Ron), Elizabeth Specht (Joe), John Kolarik, James Kolarik (Michele), Anthony Kolarik (Teresa), Jean Yates (Phil). He is also survived by 27 grandchildren, their 6 spouses and 14 great grandchildren. To read Al's full obituary and to send condolences visit www.mcgilleyhoge.com.
Published in Kansas City Star on Sept. 10, 2019