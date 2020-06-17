Albert Joseph Luppens Albert Joseph Luppens, 84, passed away on June 14, 2020 in Lee's Summit, MO. A visitation will be held on Thursday, June 18, 2020, from 1-2pm, with memorial service including military honors at 2pm, both at Carson-Speaks Chapel, 1501 W. Lexington Ave. In his honor, the family suggests contributions to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society. Albert was born on August 6, 1935, in Troy, MO to Albert Franklin Luppens and Lucille Hinchliff Luppens. He graduated from Raytown High School in 1954, and later received his bachelor's degree in science from UMKC. He was drafted into the US Army from 1958-1960, and stationed in Munich, Germany. He also served in the US Navy in 1962. He married Valeaira Clemans in 1963, and they had four children. He was a grocer at Just Rite Foods, Kroger's, and Price Chopper, and a volunteer with Lee's Summit Medical Center. From 1983-1990, he was involved in seven musicals in the Lee's Summit Community Theater. He was also a world traveler, and his journeys included Europe, Africa, New Zealand, and annual visits to Allens Park, CO to visit his cousin, cruises in Alaska, the Caribbean, Mexico, and the Mediterranean. His love for his family was boundless, and he will be dearly missed. Albert is survived by his wife Valeaira, 4 children, 7 grand-children, 3 great-grandchildren, and 2 siblings Pearl Chambers and Elizabeth Campbell. He was preceded in death by his parents, a sister, and a brother. Online condolences may be left for at www.speakschapel.com (Arr: Carson-Speaks 816-252-7900)
Published in Kansas City Star on Jun. 17, 2020.