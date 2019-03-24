Albert Joseph Steinbacher Albert Joseph Steinbacher, 91, passed away at home on Friday, March 15, 2019 surrounded by his wife, children and grandchildren. He is survived by his beloved wife, Ann; his daughter, Josie Relph, her husband Ross and their daughters Rebecca and Emily; his son Mike and his sons Michael and Joseph. He is also survived by three sisters, Dorothy Whited, Pauline Lamming and Roberta Steinbacher along with numerous nieces and nephews. Joe was the middle son of 9 children born to Lee and Lena Steinbacher. Joe was born in Scipio, KS on August 24, 1927. He enlisted in the Navy at 17. He served in World War II aboard a troop transport ship. He also served in the Philippines at Mindanao. Joe was called back for the Korean War, crossing the Pacific 22 times aboard the USS Windham Bay, a light aircraft carrier, delivering planes to Japan. Joe returned home to attend the University of Kansas, graduating in 1956 with a Bachelor's Degree in Business. He was also a founding member of the Theta Chi Fraternity at KU and served as the President of the Intra-Fraternity Council. At this time he met and married his wife, Ann. They originally lived in Lawrence, KS, but eventually moved to Kansas City, MO where they were active in St. Peter's Parish and Rockhurst High School. Joe and Ann were also founding members of Community One. Joe retired from Brown and Loe Produce Brokers in 1996 after working there for 35 years. The funeral mass will be held at St. Peters Parish on Thursday, March 28 at 10am. Visitation will be held prior to mass at 9 am at the church.



