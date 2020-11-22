Albert KarstenNovember 19, 2020Lenexa, Kansas - On Thursday November 19, 2020 Albert DeLorme Karsten, loving husband and father of two, passed away at age 95.Al was born May 4, 1925 to Cleo Andrews Karsten and Charles DeLorme Karsten in Little Rock, Arkansas. Serving during World War II, he was a proud Navy veteran. He married Dorothy Terrell on June 2, 1951. They shared 66 years together. Al worked as an accountant for 30 years with Chicago Title Insurance.Gardening and especially roses were Al's passion. He volunteered as a Consulting Rosarian, a rose judge and a Master Gardener. He was active in the Johnson County Rose Society and Extension Master Gardeners. Al was an election worker for Johnson County, Kansas for 50 years. Upon retiring, Al's community service expanded to include tutoring 3rd Grade school children in reading and working at the Village Food Bank. Al and Dottie were able to explore many parts of the world, with his travel letters being a family tradition.Al was preceded in death by his mother and father, his wife Dottie, and his twin brother Alfred. He is survived by his children Rick (Tammy) Karsten and LuAnn (Mark) Pearson, 5 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren, his sister-in-law Mrs. Wren Karsten, a niece and nephew.The family would like to thank the staff at Lakeview Village for their love and care of our father and mother, Al and Dottie Karsten.A private graveside service is planned. Memorial contributions in Al's name can be made to Lakeview Village Foundation, 9100 Park St., Lenexa KS 66215