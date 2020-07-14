1/
Albert L. Roots
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Albert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Albert L. Roots Albert Lee Roots, 83 husband of Carol Roots, passed away Friday, July 3, 2020, at Summit Place of Anderson, SC. Born February 24, 1937, in Kansas City, MO, he was the son of the late Lyle Dale Roots and Helen Marie Myers Roots. Al was a U.S. Army Veteran in the 82nd Airborne and graduated from the University of Nebraska. He was retired from General Motors as a general superintendent. Surviving are his wife, Carol Sue Hale Roots of Anderson SC; a son Darren L Roots (Debra) of Lima, OH; a daughter Debra Sue Storm (Geoff) of Anderson SC; four grandchildren; two great grandchildren and a sister, Norma Miller of Overland Park, KS. A memorial service will be held a later date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kansas City Star on Jul. 14, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kansas City Star

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved