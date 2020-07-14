Albert L. Roots Albert Lee Roots, 83 husband of Carol Roots, passed away Friday, July 3, 2020, at Summit Place of Anderson, SC. Born February 24, 1937, in Kansas City, MO, he was the son of the late Lyle Dale Roots and Helen Marie Myers Roots. Al was a U.S. Army Veteran in the 82nd Airborne and graduated from the University of Nebraska. He was retired from General Motors as a general superintendent. Surviving are his wife, Carol Sue Hale Roots of Anderson SC; a son Darren L Roots (Debra) of Lima, OH; a daughter Debra Sue Storm (Geoff) of Anderson SC; four grandchildren; two great grandchildren and a sister, Norma Miller of Overland Park, KS. A memorial service will be held a later date.



