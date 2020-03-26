Kansas City Star Obituaries
Ortmann-Stipanovich Funeral Home - CREVE COEUR
12444 Olive Blvd
Creve Coeur, MO 63141
(314) 514-1111
Albert Radetic
Albert M. Radetic


1925 - 2020
Albert M. Radetic Obituary
Albert M. Radetic Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church on Sun., March 22, 2020 at age 95. Beloved husband for almost 69 years of the late Betty Marie Radetic (nee Powers); dear father and father-in-law of Dr. Michael (Linda) Radetic, Margaret "Peg" (Tom) Cissell, Mark (Mary) Radetic, Matthew (Sharon) Radetic, Mary Kaye (Jim) Lauterwasser, Marty (Niccole) Radetic, Melissa Radetic, and family friend Edith Meyer; dear grandfather of 16, great-grandfather of 13; our dear brother, brother-in-law, uncle, great-uncle, cousin and friend. He was preceded in death by his father Mike (Mate) Radetic, mothers Margaret Radetic and Katarina Klaric-Radetic and his siblings Regina Flottman, Ralph Radetic, John and Matt Klaric. Al was a veteran of WW II and the Korean War. He was proud of his Croatian heritage and never missed watching the Cardinals even while living in KC. (We would like to thank all the wonderful caretakers and friends at the Brookdale Community where Al resided while in KC.) Services: Private Funeral Mass will be held (in St. Louis) at St. John Bosco Church with interment at Calvary Cemetery. A memorial Mass and celebration of Al's remarkable life will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the Al and Betty Radetic Family Scholarship c/o Benedictine College, 1020 N. 2nd St. Atchison, KS. 66002. Ortmann Stipanovich Funeral Home, osfuneralhomes.com
Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 26, 2020
