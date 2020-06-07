Albert Merritt "Bert" Ross Albert Merritt (Bert) Ross, age 96, Mission, KS, passed away June 3, 2020, at home in Mission Square Independent Living, Mission, KS. A graveside service will be 1 pm on Sat. 6/13 at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens, 701 N. 94th St., KCKS 66112. The Family suggests remembrance gifts to Shriners' Children's Hospitals, care of Abdallah Shrine, 5300 Metcalf, Overland Park, KS, or to Southminster Presbyterian Church, 6306 Roe Avenue, Prairie Village, KS 66208. Albert was born at home in Kansas City, KS on November 20, 1923, to Albert Mettee Ross and Marion Birch Damrell Ross. After graduating from Wyandotte High School Class of 1942 and a year at Kansas City, KS, Community College, he left this area in 1943 for training in the Navy V-12 program at Washburn University, Topeka, KS; then a semester at Harvard School of Business becoming a Naval Supply Officer. He served in the Pacific on a Barracks Ship [APL] that transported Soldiers and Marines to the Marshall Islands, flying home from Kwajalein in 1946. He enrolled in Washburn University that fall, graduating with a Business degree in 1947 and with a Law Degree in 1949, having become a member of Phi Delta Theta Fraternity in 1943 serving as President in the fall of 1948. He was also a member of Delta Theta Phi Legal Fraternity. Albert Merritt Ross and Ora "Gretta" (Nuttle) were married in Topeka on December 18, 1948. Mr. Ross practiced law in Kansas City and Overland Park, KS. July 5th 1949 to retirement on December 31 1995. From 1953-55 he served as the Workers Compensation Judge of Northeastern Kansas and then 1955-56 he was the Workers Compensation Commissioner of Kansas. He had served on the Kansas Governor's Workers Compensation Advisory Committee. He was past president of the Kansas Trial Lawyers Association, Sunflower Council of Camp Fire Girls, Lenexa Optimist Club, several Shrine organizations and 1984 through 1991, Recorder of Abdallah Shriners. He served on the boards of the Kansas City Presbyterian Manor, The Presbyterian Manors of Mid America, the Church Development Corporation of the Synod of Mid America, was an Elder and former Deacon of the First Presbyterian Church of Kansas City KS, Knox Presbyterian Church of Overland Park, and Southminster Presbyterian Church of Prairie Village. When a youth he attended the first National Boy Scouts Camp held in Washington, DC, traveling with Scouts from all parts of the USA on Railroads. As an Assistant Scoutmaster of Troop 189, Countryside Christian Church, he saw his son become an Eagle Scout. His memberships included Wyandotte High School class of 1942 Reunion Committee, a member of Wyandotte Masonic Lodge No. 3, Casswell Consistory of Scottish Rite, The Oriental Band of Abdallah Temple and a former member of Yorkrite Masons and Shriners Royal Order of Jesters; he served the Oriental Band and the Jesters as President. Albert was preceded in death by his parents, his stepmother Betty Jones Ross, his brother Robert "Bob" Marion Ross, and Bob's son Robert Marion Ross, Jr. He leaves his wife of 71+ years, four children: Harriett "Hatti" Ross of the home in Mission Square; Gretchen Ross Hill, PhD., Warrensburg, MO; Nava Ross Renaud (Chris) of Redford Township, MI; and Dr. Albert Marshall Ross, IV (Kathy) of East Greenwich, RI, eleven grandchildren, and fourteen great grandchildren.



