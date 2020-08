Or Copy this URL to Share

Albert O. Davis 95, KCMO died Aug. 13, 2020. Visitation will be on Mon. Aug. 24, 2020 at 9:30am at Highland Park FH, 4101 State Ave, KCK. Funeral at 10:30am. Mr. Davis will be laid to rest at Leavenworth National Cemetery.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store