Johnson County Funeral Chapel & Memorial Gardens 11200 Metcalf Avenue Overland Park , KS 66210 (913) 451-1860 Service 9:30 AM United Methodist Church of the Resurrection, Wesley Chapel 13720 Roe Ave Leawood , KS

1924 - 2019 Add a Memory Send Flowers Share This Page Email Albert Raymond Ray" Mealman Albert Raymond Mealman (Ray) passed away on July 13, at his Overland Park home. He was born on July 2, 1924 in Mapleton, Kansas. His parents were Mary Elizabeth and Edgar R. Mealman. Ray was married to Margery Mealman for 47 years. Ray graduated in 1942 from Rosedale High School in Kansas City, Kansas. Ray began his long successful business career when he was eleven working for the Leavengood Corner drugstore located on Southwest Blvd. He assisted in various operation including the churning of the ice cream and advancing to a pharmacist intern. During high school using his Model A Ford he served the entire Rosedale community delivering the Kansas City Journal Post paper. Following high school Ray spent time as a expeditor for Aerlon Manufacturing. His intention of entering pharmacy school was interrupted by World War II when he served in the United States Navy until 1946. Following his discharge, he worked as a expeditor for Gaston Bacon Manufacturing. He then returned to retail becoming assistant manager and followed by manager of the Montgomery Ward's large sporting goods department located at St. John and Belmont, Kansas City, MO. Ray began his life long career in the life insurance industry with Pyramid Life Insurance Co. His insurance career was interrupted when he was called up by the Naval reserve in 1950 during the Korean War. Upon his return from Naval service in 1952 he rejoined the Pyramid Life Insurance Company before moving to the Kansas City Life Insurance Company, there he achieved outstanding success as an agent, general agent, superintendent of agencies and then Vice President and director of agencies. Ray, with his national reputation with the insurance industry, he left this position to become president of several Affiliated Life Insurance Companies located in Allentown, PA, Little Rock, Arkansas, and Plano, TX. While in Plano Ray suffered a heart attack and had a heart bypass. He retired and formed his own brokerage firm Benefits Trust INC, and began a long-term consulting relationship representing Canadian Life Insurance Company. Recalling his work at Pyramid he revived his interest in employee payroll deduction for insurance benefits. Consulting with Canadian Life he developed a platform for payroll deductions, which was universally adopted by the insurance industry, this led to a major nationwide contract with Teledyne, Inc. allowing Benefits Trust to enroll thousands of employees with insurance benefits using payroll deduction. Ray was an intense lifelong learner, he completed extensive training in all phases of the life insurance industry, selling, marketing and management. He played a vigorous and significant role in various insurance organization. He made many contributions to the welfare and success of numerous agents in serving the life insurance industry. Ray took a great deal of pride in the SME Allentown-Bethlehem award given to him in recognition and grateful appreciation for demonstrating leadership and setting a personal example I an effort to promote professional principles in selling, marketing and sales management. Ray always contributed tireless energy applying his efforts toward the task at hand, including his participation in numerous civic activities while finding time for his love of lakes, boating, hunting and fishing. Prominent among these civic activities was his long service with the Boy Scouts in various capacities. He was honored with membership in the order of the Arrow Scouting Brotherhood. Ray is affiliated with Alabama and Tennessee Scottish Rites of Free Masonry, along with Shawnee Mission Masonic Lodge #333. Ray will be missed by all who came in touch with him and knew him as loving caring person. Ray is survived by his wife Margery, sons; Dennis, and Ron (Donna), step-son Michel Hutton, (Linda), and daughter-in-law Linda Mealman. Brothers; Everett and Glenn, Sister-in-law; Gail, grandson; Jarid, granddaughters; Amy McGavran, Nicole Elliott, and Samantha Mealman, five great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Ray was preceded in death by his parents, brother; Robert, sister-in-law; Kathleeen and Mary Ellen Mealman. The family wishes contributions to the Honor Flight or Boy Scouts of America Heart of America Council. Services will be held at the United Methodist Church of the Resurrection, Wesley Chapel, 13720 Roe Ave, Leawood, Kansas 66224, Friday, July 19th at 9:30am. Interment will be at Johnson County Memorial Gardens, 11200 Metcalf Ave, Overland Park, Kansas 66210.



Published in Kansas City Star on July 17, 2019