Kansas City Star Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
McGilley Memorial Chapel-Midtown
20 West Linwood Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64111
(816) 753-6200
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
Holy Name Catholic Church
16 S Iowa St
KCK, MO
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Albert Romero
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Albert Romero

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Albert Romero Obituary
Albert Romero Albert Romero, 54, of KCMO passed away June 26, 2019 at St. Luke's Hospice House. Visitation and Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 am on Friday, June 28 at Holy Name Catholic Church, 16 S Iowa St KCK 66103, with burial to follow in East Slope Cemetery, 5011 NW Gateway Ave. Riverside, MO. In lieu of flowers donations are requested to defray funeral expenses. Condolences may be offered at mcgilleymidtownchapel.com. McGilley Midtown Chapel, 816-753-6200.
logo

Published in Kansas City Star on June 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Delivery Details:
McGilley Memorial Chapel-Midtown
20 West Linwood Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64111
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now