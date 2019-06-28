|
Albert Romero Albert Romero, 54, of KCMO passed away June 26, 2019 at St. Luke's Hospice House. Visitation and Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 am on Friday, June 28 at Holy Name Catholic Church, 16 S Iowa St KCK 66103, with burial to follow in East Slope Cemetery, 5011 NW Gateway Ave. Riverside, MO. In lieu of flowers donations are requested to defray funeral expenses. Condolences may be offered at mcgilleymidtownchapel.com. McGilley Midtown Chapel, 816-753-6200.
Published in Kansas City Star on June 28, 2019