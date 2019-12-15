|
Albert Savala, Jr. Albert Savala, Jr., 76, of Kansas City, Kansas passed away on December 11, 2019. A visitation will be held from 5-7 P.M. Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at Maple Hill Funeral Home. A rosary will be said at 7 P.M. Mass will be held at 11 A.M. Thursday, December 19, 2019 at Holy Name Catholic Church in Kansas City, KS. Burial to follow at Resurrection Cemetery in Lenexa, KS. Albert was born the son of Alberto and Maria Savala on April 8, 1943. He is preceded in death by his brothers, Manuel, Ralph and John Savala. He is survived by his son, Tim (Lisa) Savala; daughter, Jill (Gary) Horton; 6 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. Please visit Albert's memorial website at www.maplehillfuneralhome.com
Published in Kansas City Star on Dec. 15, 2019