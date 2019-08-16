|
Albert Tadeusz Renczarski Albert Tadeusz Renczarski, 73, of Smithville, MO passed away August 13, 2019. Al was born on April 26, 1946, in Trani, Italy, to Zygmunt and Janina (Styrna) Renczarski. In 1952 he emigrated to the United States with his parents and brother Matthew and settled in Chicago, Illinois. He attended St. Helen's Grade School, Gordon Technical High School, and the University of Illinois. He later received his Master's Degree and the University of Missouri. Al married Kathleen Subelka on September 16, 1967, at Christ the King Church in Kansas City, Kansas. Together they raised a son and a daughter. Al was an active member of St. Therese Church in Parkville, Missouri, for over 30 years. He was a 4th degree member of the Knights of Columbus. Al was a structural engineer and founded the A. T. Renczarski & Company in Kansas City, Missouri. His local projects included office buildings, schools, churches, hospitals, factories, and libraries. He was also the consulting engineer on projects in Guatemala, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, and China. Al is survived by his wife Kathleen; son Alex (Bianca) Renczarski of Reno, Nevada; daughter Angela (Donald) Storm of Riverside, Missouri; grandsons Xavier Fields and Owen Carroll; granddaughters Rylie Weldy and Miranda Fields; brother Matthew Renczarski of Chicago, Illinois. Services will be held at Good Shepherd Catholic Church, 18601 North 169 Highway, Smithville, Missouri, on Saturday, August 17. Visitation 10:00 am and Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. Burial at Resurrection Cemetery. Arrangements Hixson-Klein Funeral Home, Smithville
Published in Kansas City Star on Aug. 16, 2019