Kansas City Star Obituaries
Church-Archer-Pasley Funeral Home
119 E FRANKLIN ST
Liberty, MO 64068
(816) 781-2000
Visitation
Friday, May 17, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Church-Archer-Pasley Funeral Home
119 E FRANKLIN ST
Liberty, MO 64068
Funeral service
Friday, May 17, 2019
7:00 PM
Church-Archer-Pasley Funeral Home
119 E FRANKLIN ST
Liberty, MO 64068
More Obituaries for Alberta Hall
Alberta Ann Hall


Alberta Ann Hall Obituary
Alberta Ann Hall Alberta "Aunt Birdie" Ann Hall, 94, of Liberty, Missouri passed away May 12, 2019. A funeral service will be conducted in Alberta's honor on May 17, 2019 at 7:00 PM with a visitation starting at 5:00 PM at Church-Archer-Pasley Funeral Home, Liberty, Missouri 64068. Alberta was born June 24, 1924 in Smithville, Missouri to parents Grover and Ruth Harris. She was a member of the 1942 graduating class of Smithville High School. She was a homemaker, a devoted wife, and a loving mother who raised 4 sons. Alberta was also quite the seamstress and baker which earned her the nickname "Cookie grandma" amongst the grandchildren. She will be deeply missed by everyone that knew her. Alberta is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Eugene Howard Hall; son, Dennis Hall; sisters, Francis Reeves and Sarah Elliott; and brothers, Chester Harris and Paul Harris. She leaves behind her sons, Kenneth Hall, Richard Hall, and Alan Hall; sisters, Della Clapp, Wilma Shannon, Nina Shannon, and Mary Warren; and her grandchildren, Kami Evans, Kali Kraft and Mike Hall to cherish her memory.
Published in Kansas City Star on May 15, 2019
