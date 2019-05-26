Alberta Jean (Bestwick) Hodges Jean (Bestwick) Hodges, 93, of Kansas City, Kansas passed away May 22, 2019 at her home surrounded by her family. Visitation services will be 10:00 11:00, Tuesday, May 28, with funeral services following at 11:00 at the Basehor United Methodist Church, 18660 158th St, Basehor, Ks. Interment will follow the funeral service in Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens. Jean was born September 28, 1925 in Fairview, Kansas to Albert and Bertha (Curren) Bestwick. She graduated from Oneida High School of Oneida, Kansas in 1943. She married the love of her life, Delmar Hodges in 1945. They shared 69 years of marriage before his passing in 2015. Jean worked for the Kansas City, Kansas School District at Washington High School for 24 years as a librarian, attendance clerk and secretary, retiring in 1987. She was a former President of the Welborn School PTA, Coronado Junior High School PTA, Washington High School PTSA, and the Wyandotte County Council. Jean was also a County and State President for the State of Kansas PTA. Jean was a member of the Welborn UCC Church of KCK for over 50 years, and served on various boards and committees and was Chairman of the Cereus Circle for 33 years. She was also active in the Wyandotte County Women's Connection and her Bible Babes Study Group. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Delmar Hodges; two brothers, Wilbur Bestwick and Charles Bestwick; and two sisters, Kathryn Wagner and Florence Lancaster. Jean is survived by her sister, Ilene Bartley; her son, Robert Hodges (Denise); her daughter, Cheryl Hodges Thrutchley (Dave); six grandchildren, Scott Stinson (Emmagene), Ryan Hodges, Aaron Hodges (Sarah), Edwin Dreiling, Leah Thrutchley Leeds (Derek), and Ben Thrutchley; one great-granddaughter, Nora Leeds, as well as many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Condolences for Jean may be left at www.chapelhill-butler.com, as arrangements are under the direction of Chapel Hill Butler Funeral Home.



