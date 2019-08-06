|
Alberta Lee (Mason) Heintzelman Alberta Lee (Mason) Heintzelman, 94, passed away peacefully on August 1, 2019, at Twin Oaks in Lansing, KS. Alberta was born in Leavenworth, KS, at Cushing Hospital on March 16, 1925, to Albert Lee and Grace (Somers) Mason. She grew up in Jarbalo on her family's farm, riding a horse to school for twelve years. She graduated from Jarbalo High School class of 1942, where she met her future husband, Charles (Carl) Victor Heintzelman. Alberta pursued her passion for nursing, graduating from Cushing Memorial Hospital School of Nursing in 1945, and as a Cadet Nurse spent six months at O'Reilly General Hospital in Springfield, MO, during World War II. After Carl's return from his service with the Army Air Corps, he and Alberta were married at the Catholic Chapel at Wadsworth on October 18, 1945. They settled in Leavenworth to raise their two children in a home that Carl built and were happily married for 56 years. After a fulfilling nursing career as an R.N., Alberta retired from the Veterans Administration in 1973, but never stopped selflessly nursing and caring for relatives and friends who needed assistance. She was an active member of St. Joseph Church and Altar Society and also enjoyed sewing, embroidering quilts, and gardening as a member of Leavenworth Garden and Civic Club. As Marilyn's Girl Scout Leader for many years, she inspired four more generations of Girl Scouts in her footsteps. She was preceded in death by her husband Carl Heintzelman, her parents Albert and Grace Mason, and her brother Leo. She is survived by her sister Janice Baragary of Boonville, MO; daughter Marilyn (William) Vaughn of Redmond, WA; son David (Ann) Heintzelman of Easton, KS; grandchildren Chris (Esther) Heintzelman of Edgerton, KS; Victoria (Michael) Ballard of Navarre, FL; Heather (Dan) Kerekes of Merriam, KS; and Chrissy Vaughn of Seattle, WA; twenty-one great grandchildren; and two great great grandchildren. Visitation will be Tuesday, August 6, 2019, 6pm-8pm, Belden Larkin Funeral Home in Leavenworth with the rosary to be said at 6:00 pm. Mass of Christian Burial will be Wednesday, August 7, 2019, 11 am, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 306 N Broadway, Leavenworth, KS with Fr. David McEvoy, O.Carm officiating. Burial will follow at Leavenworth National Cemetery at 12:30 pm Memorials in Alberta's honor directed to Fall Creek Cemetery (Jarbalo, KS) or St. Joseph Catholic Church (Leavenworth, KS) and may be sent in care of Belden Larkin Funeral Home, 707 S 6th St, Leavenworth, KS, 66048. Arrangements have been entrusted to Belden Larkin Funeral Home.
Published in Kansas City Star on Aug. 6, 2019