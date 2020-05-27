Alene Ruth McClain 1921-2020 Alene Ruth McClain, 98, went to be with the Lord on May 24, 2020. Alene was born December 4, 1921 in Kansas City, KS to Verle and Lolita Blanche Ludwig. On April 5, 1941, Alene and William E. McClain were married in Kansas City, MO. They were married 66 years until William's passing in 2007. Survived by children: William Gary (Linda), Kenneth (Lana), Timothy, Mark (Mary); seven grandchildren, seven great grandchildren and one great great grandchild. Visitation will be held at Park Lawn Funeral Home on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at 10AM and the funeral at 10:30. Only immediate family are allowed at the funeral. Graveside service at Memorial Park Cemetery. Alene was greatly loved by all her family and friends. Arr: Park Lawn 816-523-1234



