Aleshea N. Davenport Aleshea N. Davenport, 63, KCK passed away June 24, 2020. She graduated from Sumner High School "Class of 1975." Aleshea worked for International Paper in Fairfax. She was preceded in death by parents: Leonard Harris and Mae Thelma White, and sister Deborah White. She is survived by her brother Frankie L. Davenport (Sharon). sister Adreena Harris and nieces Aarrika Davenport and Angela Britton (Michael); along with a host of family and friends. Visitation will be held at Highland Park FH, 4101 State Ave, KCK on Fri, July 3, 2020 at 10am; services at 11am. Interment: Highland Park Cemetery, KCK.

Published in Kansas City Star on Jun. 28, 2020.
