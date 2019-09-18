|
Aletha Faye Horton Aletha F. Horton, 81, of Overland Park, KS passed away Saturday, August 3, 2019 at her home. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 pm Saturday, Sept. 21 at Overland Park Christian Church, 7600 W. 75th Street, Overland Park, KS, 66204. A celebration of Aletha's life will follow at 2 p.m. at the church. Memorial contributions may be made to the Overland Park Christian Church Food Pantry. Aletha was born July 27, 1938 to the late Floyd and Viola Kilmer in Wichita, KS. She earned a bachelor's degree in nursing from Kansas Wesleyan University in 1959. Shortly after graduating, Aletha married William C. Horton on September 19, 1959. Aletha was a longtime member of Overland Park Christian Church where she volunteered her time with the churches food pantry. Aletha also enjoyed helping with the services at Garden Terrace Nursing Home on Sunday mornings. Aletha is survived by her husband William Horton; her sons, Mark Horton and wife Tanya; Daniel Horton; a brother, Norman Kilmer and wife Karen; five grandchildren, Dimitri Horton; Niko Horton; Anya Horton; Alexander Horton; Abigail Horton; and a dear friend, Iva Ragsdell. Online condolences may be expressed at www.amosfamily.com (Arr. Amos Family Funeral Home 10901 Johnson Dr., Shawnee, KS 66203; 913-631-5566
Published in Kansas City Star on Sept. 18, 2019