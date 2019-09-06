|
Alexa Morgan Mallow Alexa Morgan Mallow, 24, Mission, KS, passed away Sept. 3, 2019, after a strong and courageous 16-month battle against brain cancer. She faced, fought and beat the worst of odds even when doctors and statistics predicted otherwise. She stayed positive, optimistic and always held on to hope, encouraging others to do the same. She touched so many lives and made a real difference in this world. Visitation (2-4 pm) and memorial service (4 pm) will be Sun., Sept. 8 at Kaw Prairie Community Church, 9421 Meadow View Drive, Lenexa, KS 66227. Online condolences may be expressed at www.amosfamily.com.
Published in Kansas City Star on Sept. 6, 2019