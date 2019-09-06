Kansas City Star Obituaries
Amos Family Funeral Home
10901 Johnson Drive
Shawnee, KS 66203
(913) 631-5566
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 8, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Kaw Prairie Community Church
9421 Meadow View Drive
Lenexa, KS
Memorial service
Sunday, Sep. 8, 2019
4:00 PM
Kaw Prairie Community Church
9421 Meadow View Drive
Lenexa, KS
Alexa Morgan Mallow

Alexa Morgan Mallow Obituary
Alexa Morgan Mallow Alexa Morgan Mallow, 24, Mission, KS, passed away Sept. 3, 2019, after a strong and courageous 16-month battle against brain cancer. She faced, fought and beat the worst of odds even when doctors and statistics predicted otherwise. She stayed positive, optimistic and always held on to hope, encouraging others to do the same. She touched so many lives and made a real difference in this world. Visitation (2-4 pm) and memorial service (4 pm) will be Sun., Sept. 8 at Kaw Prairie Community Church, 9421 Meadow View Drive, Lenexa, KS 66227. Online condolences may be expressed at www.amosfamily.com.
Published in Kansas City Star on Sept. 6, 2019
