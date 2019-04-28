|
Alexander J. Geddes Alexander "Sandy" J. Geddes passed away Feb. 27th in Atlanta, GA. He leaves wife Sharon and children Kimberly Ray Martens, Melissa Green, Stacy Geddes Gicante, A.J. Geddes and Kari Geddes. Five grandchildren, William & Benjamin Franks, Alexandra Kringle, Kevin Green, preceded by Ashley Geddes. Sandy grew up on a farm in OK as the 2nd child of six. He was a traveling salesman by tradegolfer at heart. A loving husband, father, and grandfather who enjoyed life to the fullest. Feisty as a child, jovial in lifemaking friends everywhere he wenthe is deeply loved & greatly missed. Memorial May 4th (11:00am) at Overland Park Christian Church (7600 W 75th St).
Published in Kansas City Star on Apr. 28, 2019