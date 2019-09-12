Kansas City Star Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Amos Family Funeral Home
10901 Johnson Drive
Shawnee, KS 66203
(913) 631-5566
Resources
More Obituaries for Alexandra Clayton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alexandra Marie (Lexie) Clayton

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Alexandra Marie (Lexie) Clayton Obituary
Alexandra (Lexie) Marie Clayton Alexandra (Lexie) Marie Clayton, 36, Fairway, Kansas, passed away on September 4, 2019, after battling breast cancer with courage, dignity, and grace since her original diagnosis in April 2017. The Mass of Christian Burial will be 1 p.m., Monday, September 16, 2019 at St. Peter's Catholic Church, 815 E. Meyer Blvd., KCMO. A celebration of Life will be held from 4PM 6 p.m., Monday, September 16, 2019 at Starlight Theater, Applause Club, 4600 Starlight Road, KCMO. Lexie is survived by her husband Matthew Clayton, parents Patti and Phil Jachowicz, brother Jeff Jachowicz and sister-in-law Lynette, and cherished niece and nephew Chloe and Maddox Jachowicz. In lieu of flowers, the family requests a donation be made in Lexie's honor to either her namesake memorial fund with LLS, or to The Cancer Care fund at The University of Kansas Health System. Please see below for donation information and links for both of these causes. For the Lexie Clayton LLS Memorial Fund, please use the link below or make donations payable to "LLS" and mail to 6811 Shawnee Mission Parkway, Suite 202, Overland Park, KS 66202. Lexie Clayton LLS Memorial Fundhttps://events.lls.org/pages/mid/Lexie For The Cancer Care Fund, please use the link below or make donations payable to "The University of Kansas Health System" and mail to Fund Development, 2330 Shawnee Mission Parkway, Suite 305, Westwood, KS 66205 https://www.kansashealthsystem.com/giving Full obituary at www.AmosFamily.com.
logo

Published in Kansas City Star on Sept. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Alexandra's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Amos Family Funeral Home
Download Now