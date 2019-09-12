|
|
Alexandra (Lexie) Marie Clayton Alexandra (Lexie) Marie Clayton, 36, Fairway, Kansas, passed away on September 4, 2019, after battling breast cancer with courage, dignity, and grace since her original diagnosis in April 2017. The Mass of Christian Burial will be 1 p.m., Monday, September 16, 2019 at St. Peter's Catholic Church, 815 E. Meyer Blvd., KCMO. A celebration of Life will be held from 4PM 6 p.m., Monday, September 16, 2019 at Starlight Theater, Applause Club, 4600 Starlight Road, KCMO. Lexie is survived by her husband Matthew Clayton, parents Patti and Phil Jachowicz, brother Jeff Jachowicz and sister-in-law Lynette, and cherished niece and nephew Chloe and Maddox Jachowicz. In lieu of flowers, the family requests a donation be made in Lexie's honor to either her namesake memorial fund with LLS, or to The Cancer Care fund at The University of Kansas Health System. Please see below for donation information and links for both of these causes. For the Lexie Clayton LLS Memorial Fund, please use the link below or make donations payable to "LLS" and mail to 6811 Shawnee Mission Parkway, Suite 202, Overland Park, KS 66202. Lexie Clayton LLS Memorial Fundhttps://events.lls.org/pages/mid/Lexie For The Cancer Care Fund, please use the link below or make donations payable to "The University of Kansas Health System" and mail to Fund Development, 2330 Shawnee Mission Parkway, Suite 305, Westwood, KS 66205 https://www.kansashealthsystem.com/giving Full obituary at www.AmosFamily.com.
Published in Kansas City Star on Sept. 12, 2019