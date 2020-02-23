|
|
Alexis Jo Lewis On February 19, 2020, we lost our beloved mother, daughter, sister, and best friend. Lexie (YaYa) had an unlimited amount of love to give and spent every day of her life blessing us all with her heart. The most important thing in the world to her was always, and will always be, making others feel loved. Lexie had such a quick wit and sense of humor that made everyone around her so happy. There are so many things she had a passion for besides her family. Lexie loved interior decoration, the outdoors, her favorite "shows" and music. Nothing, however, compared to her love and passion for her son, Tyler. The bond between Lexie and Tyler was infectious to everyone that was lucky enough to be around them. We all will now dedicate ourselves to ensure that Tyler is given everything he needs- including the immense love his mother gave him on a daily basis. Lexie is survived by her parents, Connie and Kevin Hardy, Randy and Cathy Krommenhoek, her twin sister Alicia McDonnell (Jeremy), her brother AJ Krommenhoek, nieces and nephews Dylan, Kaden, Kaia, and Jack, and her son, Tyler Lewis. Family Comes First, Love You More! Visitation will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 25 from 2-3pm at Penwell-Gabel Olathe Chapel, 14275 S. Blackbob, Olathe, KS, followed by a Celebration of Life at 3pm, also at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to the GoFundMe/ Tyler Lewis Education Fund that has been established for the benefit of her son. To leave a message for the family, please visit www.Penwellgabelkc.com
Published in Kansas City Star on Feb. 23, 2020