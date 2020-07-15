Alfonso Colorado Sr Alfonso Colorado Sr(65) affectionally known as "Big Al" was born on December 8, 1954 to David & Mary Lou Colorado at KU Medical Center. Alfonso was a batized Catholic. He atteneded West High School on the West Side of Kansas City, Mo. Growing up he played sports, made lifelong friends and worked hard. Alfonso came from a family of 7 sisters; Rosa, Nellie, Mary Lou, Teresa, Cecelia, Veronica & Victoria. He had 1 brother Danny. Big Al worked at Colgate Palmolive for 18yrs and was fortunate to take an early retirement in 1998. Big Al passed on July 12, 2020 and joins in heaven his beloved wife Candy, parents David & Mary Lou, in-laws Candelario & Isabel, siblings Rose & Mary Lou, bro in-laws Thomas, Joe, George & Felix and Comp Arnold. Left behind to cherish the many memories; his kids Michael, Dionna, Angela & Alfonso Jr(Melissa) granddaughters Gabriella & Isalina. Sisters Nell, Tere, Trina, Bicky, Nonie & Bro Danny. God kids Ascension, Joey, Christina, James & Dana. And many more family & friends. Visitation/Wake is at Porter Funeral Home 1835 Minnesota KCKS 66102 on July 17, 2020 5:30pm-7pm, Rosary to follow. Mass at Guardian Angels Catholic Church 1310 Westport Rd KCMO 64111 at 11am Saturday July 18,2020. Burial at Mount Moriah 10507 Holmes Rd. 64131.



