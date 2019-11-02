|
|
Alfred Douglass "Doug" Ludlow III Alfred Douglass "Doug" Ludlow III, age 74, of Kansas City, MO, passed away on October 30, 2019. Doug was born on November 7, 1944 in Kansas City, MO to Alfred "Fred" Douglass Ludlow Jr. and Marian Ludlow (Bierce). Doug graduated from Southeast High School and was a Sigma Nu at William Jewell College. A memorial service celebrating Doug's life will be held on November 16th at the Elks Lodge #26 (515 E. 99th St, KC, MO 64131) at 2:00 pm. Doug was honored to have been a member of the Navy and served in the Vietnam War. He was a proud member of the Elk's and donated much of his time and resources to this organization. With over 30 years of residential painting experience, he very well may have painted your house. Doug was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his daughter, Jennifer Long & her husband Chris Long, and son Stuart Ludlow & his wife Patty Ludlow. He is known as "Dido" to his 4 grandchildren, Audrey & Ingrid Long, and Madeline & Graham Ludlow. He is also survived by his sister, Jane Linville. In lieu of flowers, contributions are suggested to the Elks Lodge #26.
Published in Kansas City Star on Nov. 2, 2019