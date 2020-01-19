Kansas City Star Obituaries
MUEHLEBACH FUNERAL HOME
6800 Troost Avenue
Kansas City, MO 64131
(816) 444-2060
Alfred E. Yust

Alfred E. Yust Obituary
Alfred E. Yust Alfred E. Yust, 88, passed away January 13, 2020. Visitation will be 10:30-11:30am Wednesday, January 22nd at St. John Francis Regis Church, 8941 James A. Reed Rd, Kansas City, MO followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30am. Interment will be at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Alfred was born September 24, 1931 in Seneca, MO to Charles and Anna Yust. He worked for TWA for 37 years. Alfred is survived by his son, Kenneth C. Yust; a sister, Ruth Richardson and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife, Doris R. Yust; a daughter, Karen Yust Trusler; 10 brothers and 4 sisters. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.muehebachchapel.com
Published in Kansas City Star on Jan. 19, 2020
