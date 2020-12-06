Alfred C. Kohler

December 10, 1934 - November 23, 2020

Roeland Park, Kansas - Alfred C. Kohler, died peacefully at home surrounded by his family on Monday, Nov. 23rd. He was 85 years old. Born in Eibenstock in the Ore Mountains of Saxony, Germany, he spent his childhood in Leipzig, much of it during the war and later in communist occupied East Germany. At the age of 10, he was accepted into the famous "Bach Boys Choir" at the St. Thomas Preparatory School where he found his second home in the Alumnat. Bach's music and tradition remained with him throughout his life. At age 18, he defected from East Germany by staying on after the last Thomaner Bach concert in then West Germany. A generous benefactor in Switzerland became his new family while he attended a business/language school. He started his professional career in Hamburg, Germany, with exports to Africa. Soon after, he accepted a job in Caracas, Venezuela where he married his wife Traute, spending seven wonderful years of adventure in the tropics.

Business brought the family to Kansas City over 55 years ago. Alfred found a perfect match for his business interests with Gordon Beaham III, the Faultless Starch / Bon Ami Company as he built up the international department over 35 years with Europe, Asia, Africa, and South America and sat on the Faultless board. Alfred loved the world, languages and cultures. He was a member of Rotary, the International Relations Council and Hannover Committee of the KC Sister City Association.

Alfred is survived by his loving family, his wife Traute, two daughters Ulrike and Kristina, sons-in-law Michael and Bernd Ulrich, and grandchildren Derek and Rebecca who will always cherish memories of the many family music making and travels together.

A private memorial service will be held on December 21st at Trinity Lutheran Church. In lieu of flowers, the family welcomes donations to non-profit organizations that meant a lot to Alfred: Thomanerbund e.V. (Leipzig, Germany) IBAN: DE31860956040317630298 BIC:GENODEF1LVB, Spire Chamber Ensemble, KCMO Sister City Association, Kansas City Rose Society





