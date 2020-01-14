|
Alfred "Lee" Lowery Alfred "Lee" Lowery, 86, of Overland Park, KS, passed away at Kansas City Hospice House January 10, 2020. Lee was born October 5, 1933 in Eldon, MO to Charles & Audrey Lowery. He was a 1952 graduate of School of the Osage. Lee was an active member of Countryside Christian Church primarily as an elder. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, sister-in-law, & nephew. He is survived by his daughter Kathy Lowery (Michael Werner), brother Glenn Lowery, sister-in-law Betty Salts (Ron), 4 nephews, 6 great nephews, & 4 nieces. Visitation 10 a.m., memorial service 11 a.m. Wed. Jan. 15 at Countryside Christian Church, 6101 Nall Ave., Mission, KS 66202 In lieu of flowers, please visit www.kccremation.com for memorial contributions & full obituary.
Published in Kansas City Star on Jan. 14, 2020