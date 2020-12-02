1/1
Alfred Pitzner
December 2, 2020
Kansas City, Missouri - Alfred Pitzner (Al) 89 of Kansas City, died yesterday after living a life dedicated to his family, photographic art and friends. The Son of Alwin Pitzner and Alice Pitzner of Winnetka, Illinois Al was a well-known commercial photographer who attended Dartmouth College and the Art Center College of design. After finishing his studies at Art Center Al was employed by Cessna Aircraft which later became one of his many clients when he opened Al Pitzner Photography in Wichita, KS in the early 1970's. He went on to create memorable work and creative for clients like Lear Jet, Beachcraft, Pizza Hut, Colman, and Donald Pliner. Al's artistic work appeared in publications across the United States, and won numerous awards for creative excellence. Known for his engaging personality and kind and friendly nature, he was always quick to make friends and never missed an opportunity to do so. In his later years he focused on creative work producing an array of images that explored the unique nature of found things and the hidden beauty of the natural environment. Having lost his wife of over 40 years, Violet, in 2001, he is survived by son Alfred, and daughter Alicia and their respective families. Drive-Thru Visitation will be 1:00 - 2:30 Friday December 4, 2020 at Mt. Moriah 10507 Holmes Road, Kansas City, Missouri.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kansas City Star on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
4
Visitation
01:00 - 02:30 PM
Mt. Moriah
Funeral services provided by
Mt. Moriah, Newcomer and Freeman Funeral Home | Mount Moriah Cemetery Sout
10507 Holmes Road
Kansas City, MO 64131
