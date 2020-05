Or Copy this URL to Share

Alfred "Duane" Pollard Alfred "Duane" Pollard of Warsaw, Missouri, passed away July 21, 2019. Duane was from Kansas City, MO. He was preceded in death by his parents, Alfred & Leona Pollard, and one sister, Elaine Stark. He leaves behind two sons, Larry & Lawrance Pollard, and one daughter, Marla Pritchard, 8 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren and one sister, Lorine Pickering.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store