|
|
Ali Arbab M.D., FACS Ali Arbab, M.D., FACS, of Mission Hills, Kansas, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family on April 7, 2020, at the age of ninety. He served the Kansas City community for over forty years as a surgical oncologist, general surgeon, and patient-centered advocate. Specializing in breast and colorectal cancer treatment, he was one of the first to bring techniques in surgical oncology from Memorial Sloan Kettering Hospital in New York to Kansas City, advancing the level of care, support, and education available for patients in the community. One of eleven siblings, Dr. Arbab left Iran in 1950 alone and came to this country to pursue his childhood dream of becoming a medical doctor. With a deep sense of optimism and a belief in the power of education and hard work, he obtained his undergraduate degree from Kansas State University in 1955 and graduated from the University of Kansas School of Medicine in 1960. He completed his internship and three years of surgical residency at Menorah Medical Center and Saint Luke's Hospital. He was a member of the surgical team at Saint Luke's that performed the first kidney transplant in Kansas City. From 1964-1968, he trained in a surgical oncology fellowship at Memorial Sloan Kettering, where he was Chief Resident. He achieved American Board of Surgery Certification in 1968 and became a Fellow of the American College of Surgery in 1970. In 1968, Dr. Arbab returned to Kansas City and established his general surgery and surgical oncology practice. Dr. Arbab built his practice through the referrals of many of his former teachers, as well as distinguished practitioners in the area. Described by a colleague as an "adroit and gentle surgeon" and known for his "kind and cultured dignity," he was beloved by his patients and revered by peers and hospital staff, "making everyone around him aspire to be a little more civilized." Dr. Arbab's genuine, kind, patient-centered, "warm amiability" so endeared him to others that patients became part of Dr. Arbab's extended family and called on him long after their medical needs concluded. His colleagues referred to him as "a gentleman physician, a gentleman in all respects," and patients thought him to be "a one-of-a-kind blend of brilliance, humanity and humility." As a leader in patient-centered education, Dr. Arbab worked with the and Kansas City Medical Society to develop support groups for cancer patients. He regularly provided informational presentations on colorectal and breast cancer to promote cancer prevention awareness. For his tireless work in these areas throughout his career, he received numerous Letters of Commendation. Dr. Arbab also enjoyed medical teaching and training surgical residents. A consummate educator, he volunteered on the surgical staff of the former Kansas City General Hospital, where he supervised in the Head and Neck Surgery Clinic. In addition, he was an Associate Clinical Professor of Surgery at the University of Missouri-Kansas City School of Medicine and an Assistant Clinical Professor of Surgery at the University of Kansas School of Medicine. He was one of the first surgical teaching staff of the Goeppert Family Practice Residency at the former Baptist Medical Center, now Research Medical Center-Brookside. He was an early organizer of the Breast and Ostomy Association. He was also a preceptor for the first and second-year medical students at Surgical Office Practice. Dr. Arbab believed quality training to those entering the profession and patient advocacy are critical to the future of patient-centered care. On the fiftieth anniversary of his medical school graduation, Dr. Arbab and his medical school classmates established a scholarship fund for medical students at University of Kansas. Dr. Arbab served on the surgical staff at Truman Medical Center, Saint Joseph Hospital, the Baptist Medical Center, the Trinity Lutheran Hospital, Menorah Medical Center, Saint Luke's Hospital, Research Medical Center and Shawnee Mission Hospital. His hospital committee memberships included the Cancer Commission, Surgical Audit and Utilization Review and Quality Assurance. He also served on the KCMS Third-Party Payor Relations Committee, the American College of Surgeons Fellows Selections Committee, and the Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas City Surgical Grievance Committee. He was President of the Kansas City Surgical Society from 1983-1984. He was also a member of the American Medical Association, The Missouri State Medical Association, the Kansas City Southwest Clinical Society, the Midwest Trauma Society, and the Missouri State Surgical Society. Over the years, he served as a lead Trauma surgeon and never forgot his experience treating patients injured in the 1981 Hyatt Regency walkway collapse. After retiring from surgery, he continued to serve the community by assisting The Kansas City Military Entrance Processing Command review prospective candidates. Dr. Arbab received the Kansas City Medical Society Lifetime Achievement Award in 2015. His contributions to the medical community notwithstanding, Dr. Arbab's greatest joy was time spent with family and friends. He instilled in his children intellectual curiosity, compassion for others, and the courage to try. He loved to watch his grandchildren play sports, attend their performances, grill in the backyard, play backgammon and make ice cream. He cherished spending winters on the shores of Mexico and summers in Kansas, Maryland, and Virginia. Fascinated by aviation and its history, Dr. Arbab enjoyed piloting small aircraft as a member of the Kansas City Flying Club. He loved to travel, connect with others over home-cooked meals, as well as share family recipes, his favorite poetry, and stories from childhood. He treasured family horseback-riding outings and long walks in the countryside. A lifetime advocate of the Kansas City arts community, he supported the Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art, Kansas City Symphony, Lyric Opera, Missouri Repertory Theater and The Friends of Arts Society. He also believed in helping children through his support of Operation Breakthrough. Dr. Arbab is survived by Minou, his beloved wife of 63 years, three grateful children, John Arbab, Esq. (Nora), Dr. Eada Arbab Rupprecht, Ph.D. (James), Lily Arbab Camet, Esq. (Gregory), and four adoring grandchildren, Ellery Minou, Colson Luke, Hannah, and Elijah. He also leaves behind a loving extended family of siblings, nieces, nephews and cousins in the United States, Iran, and other countries abroad. A Celebration of Life will be scheduled when gathering restrictions are lifted. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions be made to KU Endowment, 3901 Rainbow Boulevard, Mail Stop 3012, Kansas City, KS 66160, to benefit the School of Medicine Class of 1960 Scholarship at the University of Kansas Medical Center or Operation Breakthrough, 3039 Troost Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64109.To leave condolences and fond memories for the family visit www.johnsoncountychapel.com
Published in Kansas City Star on Apr. 26, 2020