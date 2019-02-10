Resources More Obituaries for Alice Hill Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Alice Ann Hill

Obituary Condolences Flowers Alice Ann Hill Alice Hill, 85, of Santa Marta in Olathe, KS, died on Saturday, Feb. 2, after a day surrounded with love by family. Alice was born in Fort Scott, KS and spent most of her life in the Kansas City area. The oldest of three children, Alice graduated from Fulton High School. She married her husband Jack in 1954, and went on to have four children together. Alice was dedicated to her faith, and she and Jack were founding members of Good Shepherd Catholic Church in 1973. Alice also enjoyed being part of the church choir for many years. A talented seamstress and baker, Alice was known for her incredible garlic bread, sandies cookies and cinnamon rolls. After a busy career as a housewife, Alice worked in Support Staff at Southwestern Bell for over 25 years. Alice found joy in taking care of herself - learning to swim during retirement and doing water aerobics, yoga and tai chi. She enjoyed listening to jazz music and watching sports - from KU basketball to golf. Alice was an avid reader and still used her original Johnson County Library card. She scheduled her days around Mass, Friday Happy Hour with her friends, and seeing family. Alice found great pleasure in following the weather, drinking her favorite green tea and attending family gatherings. A devoted wife, mother and grandmother, Alice was generous with her love and attention, always eager to know how people were doing so she could pray accordingly. One of the most common things she said was "God Bless You." Alice was preceded in death by a son, Greg; granddaughter, Jessica; and son-in-law, Kent Carter. She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Jack; 3 children and their spouses: Kathy and Tom Tarbutton, Suzy Carter, Kevin and Carla Hill, daughter-in-law, Kathy Hill; her sister, Sherry White; 10 grandchildren and 1 great grandson. The visitation will be 9:30-10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 16 at Good Shepherd Catholic Church, in Shawnee, KS with the Funeral Mass to follow at 10:30 a.m. Burial will be in Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial contributions to Catholic Charities of Northeast Kansas. Read more and express condolences at:www.porterfuneralhome.com



