Alice C. Buss

Alice C. Buss Obituary
Alice C. Buss Alice C. Buss, 82, Emporia, Kansas, passed away Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at the Holiday Resort Care Center, Emporia. She worked as an Administrative Secretary at Didde Graphics, Emporia, and the Overland Park (Kansas) Police Department. Funeral Services will be conducted at the Grace United Methodist Church, Emporia, on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at 2:00 P.M. Cremation is planned following the service. Inurnment will be later in the Hartford Cemetery, Hartford, Kansas. The family will receive friends at Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home, Emporia, Monday evening from 7:00 PM until 8:00 PM. A memorial has been established with the Saint Jude's Children's Hospital. Contributions may be sent in care of the funeral home, PO Box #175, Emporia, Kansas 66801 Condolences for the family may be sent through the funeral home website; www.robertsblue.com
Published in Kansas City Star on Feb. 29, 2020
