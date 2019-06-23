Alice Cecelia (Ramsey) Woodard Alice Cecelia Woodard (Ramsey), 96, passed away on June 19, 2019 in Kansas City, MO. Born in the greatest generation, she used that resilience to put herself through college and obtain a masters degree in teaching from the University of Missouri. Alice taught in the Hickman Mills school district for 25 years fostering a love of learning in so many Kindergartners. She loved to play tennis and sit on the dock at the Lake of the Ozarks with a good beer. Alice will be joined in Heaven with her husband Lloyd Woodard and son Brian Woodard. She is survived by her son Mark Woodard (Susie), daughters Mary Monzyk and Sally Othmer (Curt). Grandchildren Alicia, Avery, Sophi, Rosie, Aaron, Ryan, Alec and her disabled grandson Brett whom she selflessly loved and cared for for the remainder of her life. Great Grandchildren Chloe, Nicholas, Owen, Cora and Jorah. All of whom she loved with her whole heart. Visitation will be held at Mount Moriah Cemetery 10507 Holmes Rd, Kansas City, MO 64131 Monday, June 24th at 4:30-6:00pm and services will be held at St Regis Catholic Church 8941 James A Reed Rd, Kansas City, MO 64138 Tuesday June 25th, 10:30am Rosary followed by service at 11am.

Published in Kansas City Star on June 23, 2019